Advocates, some AGs wary of Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan
NEW YORK — OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has a $10 billion plan to transform into a new company dedicated to fighting the opioid crisis, but its not a done deal yet. Even a state attorney general who has generally supported the company’s plan says his support is contingent upon details that have not been finalized. Purdue’s proposal includes funneling profits to the fight against opioids and having members of the wealthy Sackler family who own it supply $4.3 billion. Most Democratic attorneys general have expressed disappointment with the plan, and some say they intend to fight it in bankruptcy court.
February retail sales fall 3% after soaring
NEW YORK — Americans spent less last month, partly due to bad weather in parts of the country that kept shoppers away from stores. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 3% in February from the month before, the US Commerce Department said Tuesday. The drop comes after retail sales soared in January as people spent the $600 stimulus checks sent at the end of last year. In fact, the Commerce Department revised its January number up to 7.6% from its previously reported increase of 5.3%. Economists expect retail sales to rise again in March as many Americans get $1,400 direct payments, part of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that was signed into law last week.
Icy weather sends industrial production down 2.2% last month
WASHINGTON — Industrial output fell sharply in February as severe winter storms battered much of the country, disrupting a wide range of manufacturing activities from autos to chemical plants. The expectation is that the drop will be temporary although there are concerns about growing global supply chain problems. The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday that industrial production fell 2.2% in February, reflecting a big decline in output at factories and oil and gas refineries.
