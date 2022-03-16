Embattled Federal Reserve pick Raskin withdraws nomination
WASHINGTON — Sarah Bloom Raskin, under fire from Senate Republicans for her views on climate change and financial regulation, has withdrawn her name from consideration for a key post on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors. Raskin’s nomination was stuck in the Senate Banking Committee after Republican senators boycotted a vote on it. Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, said, Monday, that he also opposed her, dooming her chances of winning confirmation in the full Senate.
Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling
NEW YORK — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, Tuesday, as inflation worries ebbed and oil prices slid. The S&P 500 gained 2.1% after a report showed inflation’s rapid acceleration paused at the wholesale level last month. The wilder action was in oil and Asian stock markets, where tighter anti-COVID measures in China are raising worries. Oil tumbled more than 6%, and a barrel of US crude fell below $97. Stocks in Hong Kong sank more than 5% for a second straight day. Treasury yields were mixed as the Federal Reserve began its highly anticipated two-day meeting on rates.
