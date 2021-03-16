Facebook to label vaccine posts to combat COVID-19 misinformation
LONDON — Facebook is adding informational labels to posts about vaccines as it expands efforts to counter COVID-19-related misinformation flourishing on its platforms. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post Monday that labels will contain “credible information” about the vaccines from the World Health Organization. The social network is also adding a tool to help get users vaccinated by connecting them to information about where and when they can get their shot.
US air travel rises
DALLAS — Air travel is gaining altitude. More than 1 million people have gone through US airport checkpoints each of the last four days — it was more than 1.3 million on Sunday. That was the first time TSA screened more people than it did on the comparable day in 2020. However, travel is still down sharply from 2019, before the pandemic. Airline stocks are rising after several airlines report that they’ve seen more people booking trips in March.
