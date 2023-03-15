Fed criticized
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is facing stinging criticism for missing what observers say were clear signs that Silicon Valley Bank was at high risk of collapsing into what became the second-largest bank failure in US history. The Fed was the primary federal supervisor of the bank, based in Santa Clara, though the bank was also overseen by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Critics point to many red flags that had surrounded Silicon Valley Bank, including its rapid growth since the pandemic, its unusually high level of uninsured deposits and its over-investment in long-term government bonds and mortgage-backed securities, which tumbled in value as interest rates rose.
SEC’s climate reporting draft rule draws huge public comment
WASHINGTON — Attorneys and industry experts say a closely watched rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission that would require public companies to say much more to shareholders about how their operations affect the climate has generated more public comment than many recent regulations from the nation’s top financial regulator. The SEC is expected to issue a final rule in the spring. The draft rule it put out last summer has drawn thousands of comments.
