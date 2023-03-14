In the EU’s inflation crisis, the humble egg takes the cake
BRUSSELS — The humble egg has become a star performer for all the wrong reasons as inflation has hit households across the European Union extremely hard over the year. The EU’s statistical agency Eurostat said Friday that the average price of an egg had risen by 30% over the year to January 2023. It has become a symbol how the cost of living has hit everyone in the 27-nation bloc. Inflation in the sector of food, alcohol and tobacco has continued to rise and stands at 15% even though annual inflation in the 20-nation eurozone has started to decline to 8.5% in February.
BP CEO pay doubles to $12M as high energy costs surge profit
LONDON — Total pay for BP’s CEO more than doubled to $12 million last year. The disclosure Friday from the London-based energy giant came a day after rival Shell reported a similar multimillion-dollar pay package for its top executive on the heels of both companies posting their highest-ever annual earnings last month. BP said in its annual report that CEO Bernard Looney was paid a total of 10 million pounds, or $12 million, in 2022. That’s up from 4.5 million pounds the previous year.
