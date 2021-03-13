Edsel B Ford II retires from Ford Board
DETROIT — Edsel B. Ford II is retiring from the board of Ford Motor and will be replaced by another member of the Ford family.
Two members of the Ford family will actually join the Board because like Edsel Ford, John Lechleiter, the retired chairman and CEO of Eli Lilly, also served notice that he does not want to be considered for re-election.
Edsel Ford has been on the board for 33 years.
Nominees will be up for election at Ford’s annual meeting on May 13.
