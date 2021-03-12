More records for stock indexes
NEW YORK — Broad gains in stocks pushed several major indexes to all-time highs on Wall Street. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a measure of small-company stocks all closed at record levels on Thursday. The S&P 500 added 1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2.5%, but remains below the record high it set last month. The gains came as President Joe Biden signed a huge economic relief bill into law. Crude oil prices rose more than 2%, and Coupang, the Amazon of South Korea, soared in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Bond yields eased back from their intraday highs.
The S&P 500 rose 40.53 points, or 1%, to 3,939.34. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 188.57 points, or 0.6%, to 32,485.59. The Nasdaq composite gained 329.84 points, or 2.5%, to 13,398.67. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks ended up 52.86 points, or 2.3%, to 2,338.54.
US jobless claims fall to 712,000
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 712,000, the lowest total since early November, evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs amid a decline in confirmed Coronavirus cases and signs of an improving economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that applications for unemployment aid dropped by 42,000 from 754,000 the week before. Though the job market has been slowly strengthening, many businesses remain under pressure, and 9.6 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic that flattened the economy 12 months ago.
Lagging US, Europe speeds up help for virus-hit economy
FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank says it will step up its bond-buying stimulus in the coming months. The move comes as the eurozone’s recovery from the pandemic is expected to lag a full year behind that of the US That is because Europe is being held back by slow vaccine rollouts and less relief spending. The central bank said Thursday that over the next quarter the purchases would be conducted “at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of the year.”
