Sanctions hit Russia
Sanctions are hitting Russia’s economy hard. The ruble is plunging, and major foreign companies are fleeing. There’s little question Russia will see a hit to economic growth, while ordinary people are going to see higher prices on top of already high inflation. Yet the longer-term prospects are uncertain.
Failure to diversify away from a dominant oil and gas industry and crony capitalism have meant Russia is already an economic underperformer. But some economists think Russia will muddle through because it’s built a fortress-like economy based on oil and gas money, low debt and strong financial reserves.
US extends mask rule for travel
WASHINGTON — Federal officials are extending the requirement for masks on planes and public transportation through mid-April while taking steps that could lead to lifting the rule. The mask mandate was scheduled to expire. March 18, but the Transportation Security Administration said, Thursday, that it will extend the requirement through April 18. TSA said the extra month will give the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention time to develop new, more targeted policies that will consider the number of cases of COVID-19 nationally and in local communities, and the risk of new variants.
