Why the pandemic left long-term scars on global job market
NEW YORK — When the viral pandemic slammed violently into the US economy a year ago, igniting a devastating recession, it swept away tens of millions of jobs. Even as viral vaccines increasingly promise a return to something close to normal life, the Coronavirus seems sure to leave permanent scars on the job market. At least 30% of the US jobs lost to the pandemic aren’t expected to come back — a sizable proportion of them at employers that require face-to-face contact with consumers: Hotels, restaurants, retailers, entertainment venues. The threat to workers in those occupations, many of them low-wage earners, marks a sharp reversal from the Great Recession, when middle- and higher-wage workers bore the brunt of job losses.
GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal
BOSTON — General Electric is combining its aircraft leasing business with Ireland’s AerCap Holdings in a deal valued at more than $30 billion, a big step in what has become a six year endeavor to reshape the one-time global conglomerate. The agreement to push GE Capital Aviation Services, or GCAS, into a separate business puts GE closer to its goal of shedding most of its enormous financial wing that nearly sank it during the 2008 financial crisis. AerCap will pay about $24 billion in cash for GCAS, and GE will take an approximately 46% ownership stake in combined company, and $1 billion paid in AerCap notes or cash at closing.
Warren Buffett’s fortune tops $100B
OMAHA, Neb. — Investor Warren Buffett’s fortune surged above $100 billion Wednesday when shares of his company hit a record high at over $400,000 apiece.
Berkshire Hathaway’s Class A shares climbed to $407,750 Wednesday before giving up some ground to close the day at $398,840. The Class B shares of the Omaha, Nebraska, based conglomerate were selling for a much more affordable price of $263.99.
Berkshire’s shares have generally been increasing over the past two weeks since Buffett released his annual letter to shareholders late last month.
