Europe faces pressure to join ban on Russian oil
BRUSSELS — Europe faces a rough choice: is it worth a recession to choke off oil and gas money to Russia while it fights a war in Ukraine? While the US and British bans on Russian oil increase the pressure on Europe, the continent’s dependence on Russia for energy makes an immediate embargo much more difficult. Still, some officials say it is the only way to stop pouring billions into President Vladimir Putin’s coffers. But it would come at a cost: Europe gets around 40% of its natural gas and 25% of its oil from Russia, whereas the US gets meager amounts of oil and no natural gas.
Did Amazon violate fed laws?
WASHINGTON — Lawmakers have made good on their threat to seek a criminal investigation of Amazon, asking the Justice Department to investigate whether Amazon and its senior executives obstructed Congress or violated other laws in testimony on its competition practices. The bipartisan battle against the world’s biggest online retailer by the House Judiciary Committee escalated with the letter, Wednesday, to Attorney General Merrick Garland referring the case for a criminal inquiry. Amazon has engaged in misleading conduct that appeared designed to “influence, obstruct or impede” the antitrust subcommittee’s 2019-20 investigation into the market dominance of Big Tech, the letter says.
