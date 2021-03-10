When to expect payments, other benefits from relief package
WASHINGTON — The $1.9 trillion federal pandemic relief package is expected to make its way through the House and hit President Joe Biden’s desk soon. It includes plans for direct payments to most Americans, aid to small businesses, financial help for schools and much more to help the country recover from the financial ravages of the pandemic. But when will the benefits reach you? It depends on when the bill becomes law and a few other factors. Some benefits made directly to taxpayers could begin arriving later this month, with others taking much longer to put into effect.
AP-NORC poll: Many in US still face COVID-19 financial loss
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roughly four in 10 Americans say they’re still feeling the financial impact of the loss of a job or income within their household as the economic recovery remains uneven one year into the Coronavirus pandemic. The new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research provides further evidence that the pandemic has been devastating for some Americans, while leaving others virtually unscathed or even in better shape, at least when it comes to their finances. The pandemic has particularly hurt Black and Latino households, as well as young Americans, who are now going through their second major economic crisis of their adult lives.
Nasdaq jumps 3.7%, most in nearly a year
NEW YORK — Gains for major tech companies powered a 3.7% surge in the Nasdaq, the largest jump for the index in almost a year. The latest swing came a day after the tech-driven index sank more than 10% below its February peak. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%. Markets have been adjusting to a rapid increase in long-term interest rates in the bond market over the past few weeks. That has helped pull money out of stocks, particularly tech companies that have been surging through the pandemic as more of daily life moves online. A decline in bond yields Tuesday helped put that trend in reverse, perhaps temporarily.
