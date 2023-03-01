Railroads urged to examine track detectors after Ohio crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Federal regulators are urging freight railroads to reexamine the way they use and maintain the detectors along the tracks that are supposed to spot overheating bearings in the wake of the fiery Ohio derailment and several other recent crashes where faulty bearings are suspected to be the cause. The safety advisory the Federal Railroad Administration issued Tuesday stops short of telling the railroads exactly what to do, but it encourages them to make sure these detectors are getting inspected often enough and that the railroads have safe standards for when to stop a train after an overheating bearing triggers a warning.
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next labor secretary. She would replace the departing incumbent, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Su, a civil rights attorney and former head of California’s labor department, was central to negotiations between labor and freight rail companies late last year, working to avert an economically debilitating strike, She has also worked to broaden employee training programs and crack down on wage theft. Biden, in a statement, called her a “champion for workers.”
