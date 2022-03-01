Ruble plummets as sanctions bite
MOSCOW — Ordinary Russians are facing the prospect of higher prices as Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine sent the ruble plummeting. That’s led uneasy people to line up at banks and ATMs in a country that has seen more than one currency disaster in the post-Soviet era. The Russian currency plunged about 30% against the US dollar after Western nations announced moves to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and to restrict Russia’s use of its massive foreign currency reserves. The exchange rate later recovered ground after swift action by Russia’s central bank.
Chris Licht appointed as new CNN chief
NEW YORK — Chris Licht, who has been late-night host Stephen Colbert’s top producer since 2016, was appointed the new chairman and CEO of CNN. Licht will replace Jeff Zucker, who was forced out as CNN chief earlier this month for not revealing his romantic relationship with a CNN marketing executive to his superiors. Licht has a news background, working as the top producer at “CBS This Morning” and “Morning Joe” prior to getting into late-night television. He was appointed by Discovery chief executive David Zaslav, pending the expected approval of Discovery’s takeover of CNN parent company WarnerMedia.
