Senate panel backs Michael Barr, Biden pick as Fed regulator
WASHINGTON — The nomination of Michael Barr, President Joe Biden’s choice to be the top regulator on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, was approved by a congressional committee and sent on the full Senate. Barr, who served as a top Treasury Department official in the Obama administration, is considered likely to be confirmed by the full Senate. A confirmation vote would make him the third of Biden’s nominees to join the Fed’s Board and would further solidify Biden’s stamp on the central bank. It would also fill the last of seven seats on the Board just as the Fed is grappling with the worst inflation spike in four decades.
‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover
WASHINGTON — Not even the White House is immune from the economic trend that’s been called the “great resignation” as employers struggle to fill vacancies and workers jump to new jobs at record rates. The Biden administration is undergoing a period of unusually high staff turnover as President Joe Biden nears 18 months in office. Long hours, low morale and relatively low pay are taking a toll on both the ranks of the senior staff and the more numerous junior aides who keep the White House running. It’s not unusual for staff to turn over at this point in a presidency, but the swiftness of the change has been stark at times.
