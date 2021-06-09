Study: Racial diversity stagnated on corporate Boards
NEW YORK — Many top US companies have rushed to appoint Black members to their Boards of directors in the wake of the racial justice protests that swept the country last year. But in the two years preceding the protests, progress on bringing racial diversity to boards had stagnated, a new study revealed Tuesday.
Job openings surge
WASHINGTON — US employers posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April as the US economy reopens at break-neck speed. Openings were up 12% from 8.3 million in March. But employers hired just 6.1 million, up 1% from March, according to a Labor Department report out Tuesday, suggesting that job vacancies are opening faster than companies can fill them. Hotels and restaurants, reopening after being forced to close or curb hours during the Coronavirus pandemic, reported the biggest increase in job openings.
