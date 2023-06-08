Former airline worker is charged with fraud
CHICAGO — A former Southwest Airlines customer-service agent is being charged with fraud. Federal prosecutors say he issued nearly $1.9 million in travel vouchers and sold them. Prosecutors said Tuesday that DaJuan Martin was charged with 12 counts of wire fraud in an indictment. A co-defendant who bought some of the vouchers faces four counts of wire fraud. Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors say Martin was working for Southwest at Chicago’s Midway Airport when the voucher scheme took place.
White House highlights policy wins
WASHINGTON — The White House on Tuesday is starting a website to map and track tens of thousands of infrastructure projects and private manufacturing investments, an effort by the administration to show the impact of its policies on the US economy. The site documents roughly 32,000 infrastructure projects and more than $470 billion worth of investments in the production of electric vehicles, batteries, computer chips, biotech, clean energy and other sectors. President Joe Biden is seeking reelection in 2024 by trying to show how his policies are reshaping the US economy to address climate change and compete with rivals such as China.
