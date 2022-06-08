Yellen: inflation to ‘remain high;’ hopes it’s ‘coming down’
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has acknowledged that she and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “could have used a better word” than transitory when describing the expected run of inflation in the US economy. Yellen says she remains hopeful it will decline. But she told the Senate Finance Committee, on Tuesday, that “I do expect inflation to remain high although I very much hope that it will be coming down now.” Yellen added that “bringing inflation down” should be the number one priority. Treasury and the Federal Reserve have been increasingly blamed by legislators and the public for allowing inflation to reach record highs.
World Bank dims outlook for global economy amid Russia war
WASHINGTON — The World Bank has sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to Russia’s war against Ukraine, the prospect of widespread food shortages and concerns about the potential return of “stagflation” — a toxic mix of high inflation and sluggish growth unseen for more than four decades. The 189-country anti-poverty agency predicts that the world economy will expand 2.9%, this year.
