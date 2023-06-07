Mystery client asks Reno court to keep name secret
RENO, Nev. — The mystery client who hired a detective to spy on Reno’s mayor and a county commissioner with GPS trackers has joined an appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court challenging a lower court ruling that his name be made public. Lawyers for the client, identified in court papers as “John Doe,” say his First Amendment right to remain anonymous is one of the foundations of democracy and routine practice in “the business of politics.” Mayor Hillary Schieve and ex-Commissioner Vaughn Hartung say the secret surveillance violated their privacy.
Wheat prices jump
WASHINGTON — The collapse of a major dam in southern Ukraine sent global prices of wheat and corn higher. The destruction has renewed market fears about the fragility of the country’s ability to ship food to Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia as it fights a war with Russia. Wheat prices gained 2.4% early Tuesday on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, to $6.39 a bushel. Prices were higher earlier in the day, but declined somewhat in the hours following. The collapse has threatened drinking water supplies, with officials also warning of a looming environmental disaster — pointing to oil escaping from the dam machinery and significant flooding.
