EXPLAINER: Is Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter falling apart?
Elon Musk, on Monday, threatened to walk away from his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, the latest sign that his plan to overhaul the social media platform may be really starting to fray. Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter accusing the company of refusing to give him information about “spam bot” accounts. Such bots have become a major public preoccupation for the volatile billionaire despite the fact that he declined an opportunity to examine Twitter’s internal data several months ago.
Wall Street ticks higher
NEW YORK — US stocks ticked higher, Monday, as Wall Street keeps wrestling with whether the economy will successfully avoid a recession amid rising interest rates and high inflation. The S&P 500 edged up 0.3% and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%. Both started the day with even bigger gains, following up on strength across European and Asian markets after China relaxed some tough anti-COVID measures. But stocks fell back a bit as Treasury yields continued to climb, putting downward pressure on stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set interest rates on mortgages and other loans, jumped back above 3%.
