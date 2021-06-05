Stocks end the week higher
NEW YORK — Stocks ended the week with solid gains on Wall Street after a lukewarm report on the job market raised hopes the Federal Reserve will keep the accelerator floored on its support for the economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Friday following several days of choppy trading. The Labor Department reported that US employers added 559,000 jobs in May. That was an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still fell short of forecasts. Companies are still struggling to find enough workers as the economy recovers.
European regulators launch fresh probes of Facebook, Google
LONDON — European Union and British regulators have opened dual antitrust investigations into whether Facebook distorts competition in the classified advertising market by using data to compete unfairly against rival services. German officials, meanwhile, launched a fresh investigation of Google using stepped up powers to scrutinize digital giants. The probes represent an escalation by European regulators in their battle to rein in the dominance of big American tech companies. The EU and UK investigations highlight a longstanding concern that the data the companies collect from people or businesses with their platforms is used to get an advantage over competitors.
