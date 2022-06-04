Biden’s challenge: Inflation overshadows robust job gains
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — President Joe Biden came before the television cameras, Friday, to celebrate yet another month of healthy job growth and low unemployment and the fastest pace of hiring in four decades under his watch. Yet just as it often does, the subject soon turned to the rampant inflation that has emerged as the economic issue most on Americans’ minds and a leading reason for Biden’s sunken public approval ratings. Voters have made clear in opinion surveys that their attention is focused much more on soaring gasoline and food prices than on the plentiful availability of jobs.
Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes down side of solid jobs data
NEW YORK — Stocks ended another bumpy week with more losses, Friday, as investors considered the downside of the still-strong US jobs market. The S&P 500 fell 1.6%, marking its eighth losing week in the last nine. Losses in big technology companies helped pull the Nasdaq down 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1%. A report showing stronger hiring, last month, than expected is good news for the economy amid worries about a possible recession. But many investors saw it keeping the Federal Reserve on its path to hiking interest rates aggressively. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.95%.
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
Taser developer Axon said this week it is working to build drones armed with the electric stunning weapons that could fly into schools and “help prevent the next Uvalde, Sandy Hook, or Columbine.” But its own group of technology advisers quickly panned the idea as a dangerous fantasy. The publicly traded company, which sells Tasers and police body cameras, floated the idea of a new police drone product last year to its artificial intelligence ethics Board, a group of well-respected experts in technology, policing and privacy. Some of them expressed reservations.
Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York Legislature has approved a milestone environmental measure designed to tap the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining operations that burn fossil fuels. Both supporters and opponents say the legislation is the first of its kind in the US. The Senate approved it, early Friday, and it now goes to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul for consideration. The measure would establish a two-year moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil fuel power plants used for what’s called proof-of-work cryptomining.
