All Valley RV Center is under new ownership
All Valley RV Center, an Acton-based RV dealer announces a change of ownership. After 17 years, Troy Padgett has decided to sell his interest in the company to partner Bruce McGovern and longtime employee Jordan Heck.
Troy Padgett and McGovern opened All Valley RV Center with the help of Roy Padgett, in 2005. Troy Padgett has decided to step aside and pursue new opportunities. Heck started with the company when it opened, in 2005, and moved from sales associate to sales manager, in 2015.
All Valley RV Center is at 1525 Sierra Highway, Acton. They can be reached 661-269-4800. For more information, visit www.allvalleyrvcenter.com
New NHTSA chief: Agency to scrutinize auto-driver technology
WASHINGTON — The new head of the government’s road safety agency says he will intensify efforts to understand the risks posed by automated vehicle technology. Steven Cliff says the aim is to help National Highway Traffic Safety Administration decide what regulations may be necessary to protect drivers, passengers and pedestrians. Cliff said in an interview, Wednesday, with The Associated Press that agency is assessing crash data recently reported by automakers and tech companies.
