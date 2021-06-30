Rental assistance fell victim to politics, bureaucracy
NEW YORK — A rental crisis spurred by the pandemic prompted many states to make bold promises to help renters, but most failed to deliver on them after Congress passed the sweeping CARES Act in March 2020. A handful of states, many led by Republicans, offered little to no assistance. State leaders set aside at least $2.6 billion from the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund in 2020 to prop up struggling renters, but more than $425 million of that — or 16% — never made it into the pockets of tenants or their landlords, according to an investigation by the Center for Public Integrity and The Associated Press. A federal eviction moratorium, which was set to expire June 30, has been extended to July 31. It is threatening millions with losing their homes.
Home prices jump
WASHINGTON — US home prices soared in April at the fastest pace since 2005 as Americans bid up prices on a limited supply of available properties. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, jumped nearly 15% in April from the previous year. That is up from a 13.4% annual gain in March. The price gains have been so dramatic that home sales have started to slow as more would-be buyers are priced out of the market.
Consumer confidence up in June, highest level since pandemic
WASHINGTON — US consumer confidence rose for a fifth month in June to the highest level since the pandemic began last year as households responded to increased vaccinations and the further re-opening of businesses. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index increased to 127.3 in June, up from a May reading of 120.0. The June increase reflected an improvement in consumers’ assessment of current conditions. The proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles and major appliances all rose as did intentions to take a vacation.
