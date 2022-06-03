As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage
LAKE CHARLES, La. — There are neighborhoods in Southwest Louisiana that have endured seven federally declared disasters in just two years. Those storms are increasingly amped up by climate change, which is fueled by growing emissions. Those emissions come from burning coal, oil and natural gas and from leaks and deliberate releases of natural gas. Yet these same storm-prone neighborhoods are near a buildout of new plants that supercool natural gas for export. The region provides a contrast between the need to phase out fossil fuels to address climate change and the world’s growing demand for natural gas.
Stocks shake off a wobbly start on Wall Street, end higher
NEW YORK — The stock market shook off a wobbly start and ended broadly higher, Thursday, marking its first gain in this holiday-shortened week. Technology stocks were among the winners as Microsoft erased an early loss. Trading has been choppy in recent days as investors remain worried about inflation and the interest rate increases the Federal Reserve is using to fight it.
