AMC share price nearly doubles
NEW YORK — AMC Entertainment is looking to keep in closer contact with some of its newer investors, as the movie theater chain embraces its meme stock popularity. AMC said Wednesday that it’s launching AMC Investor Connect, an initiative that will put the company in direct communication with its individual shareholders to keep them up to date about important company information and provide them with special offers including invitations to special screenings and a free large popcorn at a movie this summer. AMC’s retail shareholder base has grown to more than 3 million owners over the last several months. AMC called them an “extraordinary base of enthusiastic and passionate individual shareholders,” but they’re more likely to call themselves supporters who are taking the stock price “to the moon” and shaking up Wall Street along the way.
“After all, these people are the owners of AMC, and I work for them,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a statement.
