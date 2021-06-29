Gas prices rise again, no sign of letting up
NEW YORK — After a brief dip, gas prices in the US are on the rise again, hitting an average $3.09 per gallon. That’s according to the fuel price tracking app GasBuddy. The national average is now almost five cents higher than a month ago and 92 cents higher than one year ago. For consumers, higher gasoline prices are one element of an inflationary mix they’ve encountered as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Rising prices for commodities and materials have also boosted prices for such items as lumber, diapers and meat and poultry. The bad news: Gas prices could go higher this summer before heading lower.
Mobile World Congress tech fair kicks off
BARCELONA, Spain — The Mobile World Congress is kicking off in Barcelona with scaled-back attendance and beefed-up health and safety measures. Mobile World is a major wireless technology trade fair that was canceled at the last minute last year.
