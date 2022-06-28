Oil price cap could strike Russia’s war chest — if enforced
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Leaders of the world’s biggest developed economies are looking for ways to cut off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s oil money, which is helping finance the war against Ukraine. So far, many Western customers are simply shunning Russian oil. But Asian customers are picking up the slack, and Russia is still making money from oil despite selling at a discount as the price of crude has shot up. Members of the Group of Seven developed economies are looking at a price cap for oil that would fight energy inflation while cutting into Kremlin revenue. The big question is, can it be enforced?
Average US gasoline price drops 4 cents to $5.05 per gallon
CAMARILLO — The average US price of regular-grade gasoline fell by four cents, in the past two weeks, to $5.05 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says it’s the first drop, in nine weeks. She says oil prices fell sharply amid deepening global inflation fears. She also expects further drops. However, the average price at the pump, as of Friday, was still $1.90 higher than it was one year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.39 per gallon.
