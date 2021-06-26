Rory Gamble, who led UAW through scandal, pandemic, retires
DETROIT — United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble, who led the union through a corruption scandal and the Coronavirus pandemic, is retiring effective June 30. The 65-year-old Gamble took over the 397,000-member union in 2019 as federal prosecutors closed in on then-president Gary Jones in an embezzlement scheme. Gamble fended off a threatened federal takeover by agreeing to spending controls and a court-appointed monitor to watch the union’s business. Gamble also agreed to let members decide whether they want to vote directly for union leaders. That vote has to take place by November.
May consumer spending flat; incomes fall and prices jump
WASHINGTON — Consumer spending was flat in May with incomes dropping for a second month as the impact of the government’s pandemic stimulus payments waned. Inflation, however, posted a sizable gain with prices excluding food and energy jumping by the largest amount in nearly three decades. Consumer spending was unchanged in May, a marked slowdown following gains of 0.9% in April and a 5% surge in March, the Commerce Department reported Friday.
