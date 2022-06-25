A world apart, Lebanon and Sri Lanka share economic collapse
BEIRUT — Lebanon and Sri Lanka may be a world apart, but they share a history of political turmoil and violence that led to the collapse of once-prosperous economies bedeviled by corruption, patronage, nepotism and incompetence. The toxic combinations led to disaster for both: Currency collapse, shortages, triple-digit inflation and growing hunger. Snaking queues for gas. A decimated middle class. An exodus of professionals who might have helped rebuild. There usually isn’t one moment that marks the catastrophic breaking point of an economic collapse, although telltale signs can be there for months — if not years. When it happens, the hardship unleashed is all-consuming, transforming everyday life so profoundly that the country may never return to what it was.
Pilots in line for big raises amid global travel disruptions
DALLAS — The largest pilots union has approved a contract that would boost the pay of pilots at United Airlines by more than 14%, over the next 18 months, potentially clearing the way for similar wage hikes throughout the industry. The deal reflects the leverage currently held by unions with the industry facing a pilot shortage that has resulted in cancellations worldwide and fewer flights. The Air Line Pilots Association said Friday that the council overseeing relations with United approved a tentative two-year agreement that covers about 14,000 of the airline’s pilots. The contract would need to be ratified by rank-and-file pilots to take effect.
United CEO Scott Kirby called the deal an industry-leading contract that would help both the union and the airline.
Sapporo USA to acquire California craft brewer Stone Brewing
ESCONDIDO — Sapporo USA has reached an agreement to acquire popular Southern California-based craft brewer Stone Brewing, the companies announced, Friday.
Stone will continue to brew its beers and retain its branding, management and workforce while Sapporo produces Sapporo-branded beers for US distribution at Stone's breweries in Escondido and Richmond, Virginia, a press release said.
Sapporo intends to brew 360,000 barrels in the US, by the end of 2024, essentially doubling Stone Brewing's current production.
The companies said the transaction is expected to close, in August. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Stone Brewing was founded by Greg Koch and Steve Wagner, in 1996, in San Marcos, California. Koch announced Friday in his blog that he will soon leave the company.
Under the deal, Stone Brewing will continue to operate its seven Tap Rooms and World Bistro & Gardens destinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.