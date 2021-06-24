House panel pushes legislation targeting Big Tech’s power
WASHINGTON — A House panel is pushing ahead with ambitious legislation that could curb the market power of tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple and force them to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business. Conservative Republican lawmakers haggled over legislative language and pushed concerns of perceived anti-conservative bias in online platforms but couldn’t halt the bipartisan momentum behind the package on Wednesday. The drafting session and votes by the House Judiciary Committee are initial steps in what promises to be a strenuous slog through Congress. Many Republican lawmakers denounce the market dominance of Big Tech but don’t support a wholesale revamp of the antitrust laws.
Supreme Court: Mortgage overseer structure unconstitutional
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has ruled that the structure of the agency that oversees mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac violates separation of powers principles in the Constitution. The justices on Wednesday sent the case involving Federal Housing Finance Agency back to a lower court for additional proceedings. That agency oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and was created during the 2008 financial crisis. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the president will nominate a new head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency after the Supreme Court decision, but she isn’t giving a timeline.
Big US banks to employees: Return to the office vaccinated
NEW YORK — Wall Street’s big investment banks are sending a message to their employees this summer: Get back into the office and bring your vaccination card. Morgan Stanley said this week that all employees will be required to attest to their vaccination status. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to work remotely, which could potentially put their jobs at risk, since the bank’s top executives have said they want everyone back in the office by September.
