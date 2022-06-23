Walmart expands health services
NEW YORK — Walmart is expanding health care coverage for employees who want to use a doula, a person trained to assist women during pregnancies. It's part of an effort to address racial inequities in maternal care. After first offering doulas to employees in Georgia, last year, Walmart said, Wednesday, that it will expand the same benefit to its employees in Louisiana, Indiana and Illinois. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women. Walmart says it chose to extend coverage to states where the impact would be immediate. It said the mortality rate in Louisiana is five times higher for Black mothers than it is for white mothers and that in Indiana, 33 counties don’t have OB-GYN services.
UK to see second national rail strike
LONDON — Britain is facing the second of three national railway strikes after new negotiations between union and employers ended in deadlock. The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union accused the government of “wrecking” Wednesday’s talks. It said the 24-hour walkout by 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff would go ahead as planned, on Thursday.
