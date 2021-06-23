EU investigates Google’s conduct
LONDON — European Union regulators have launched a fresh antitrust investigation of Google, this time over whether the company is stifling competition in digital advertising technology. The EU’s executive Commission said Tuesday that it has opened a formal investigation into whether Google violated the bloc’s competition rules by favoring its own online display advertising technology services at the expense of rival publishers, advertisers and advertising technology services. The commission said it’s looking in particular at whether Google is restricting access by third parties to user data for ad purposes on website and apps.
Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic
WASHINGTON — A government watchdog says that deaths among Medicare patients in nursing homes soared by 32% last year amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Health and Human Services inspector general found two devastating spikes eight months apart in the most comprehensive look yet at COVID-19′s toll among its most vulnerable victims. Investigators say there were more than 169,000 additional deaths last year among Medicare recipients in nursing homes. Also, cases and deaths among Asian patients tracked the more severe impacts seen among Blacks and Latinos. Indeed, Asian Medicare enrollees in nursing homes saw the highest increase in death rates, with 27% dying in 2020.
Some used vehicles now cost more
DETROIT — High demand and low supply have driven up used vehicle prices so much that many are now selling for more than their original sticker price when they were new. The auto research firm Black Book found 73 models of one-to-three-year-old vehicles with prices higher than the original sticker, even though they’re used. It’s all because of factory shutdowns last year at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic and a worldwide shortage of computer chips that have forced auto production cuts. Black Book Senior Vice President of Data Science Alex Yurchenko says used vehicle prices are up 30% in the past year.
