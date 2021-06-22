Ransomware gangs get paid off
BOSTON — The dilemma surrounding ransomware payments has left US officials fumbling about how to respond to such demands. While the Biden administration “strongly discourages” paying, officials recognize that failing to pay would be almost self-destructive for some victims. In an initial step, bipartisan draft legislation would mandate immediate federal reporting of ransomware attacks. Doing so could assist response, help identify attackers and even recoup ransoms, as the FBI did with most of the $4.4 million that Colonial Pipeline recently paid.
Inflation ahead? It’s complicated
WASHINGTON — Two months of sharply rising prices have raised concerns that record-high government financial aid and the Federal Reserve’s ultra-low interest rate policies — when the economy is already surging — have elevated the risk of accelerating inflation. In May, consumer prices rose 5% from a year earlier, the largest such year-over-year jump since 2008.
