Crypto investors’ hot streak ends as harsh ‘winter’ descends
NEW YORK — The wealth-generating hot streak for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has turned brutally cold. As prices plunge, companies collapse and skepticism soars, fortunes and jobs are disappearing overnight, and investors’ feverish speculation has been replaced by icy calculation, in what industry leaders are referring to as a “crypto winter.” On Monday, the price of bitcoin traded at $20,097, more than 70% below its November peak of around $69,000. Experts say the selloff signals growing trepidation on Wall Street and Main Street about the crypto industry’s fundamentals, which right now are looking shaky.
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — President Joe Biden says he’s considering pressing for a holiday on the federal gasoline tax. That could possibly save US consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon. Biden told reporters, Monday, that his decision could come, by the end of the week. The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare the public from higher prices at the pump, which began to climb, last year, and surged after Russia invaded Ukraine, in February.
