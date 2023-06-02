Some industries desperate to hire
WASHINGTON — Across the US economy, a number of industries are facing the same formidable challenge: Replenishing a workforce that is being diminished by a surge of retirements that began during the pandemic and has continued since. Since 2019, the proportion of retirees in the US population has risen from 18% to nearly
20% — equivalent to about 3.5 million fewer workers. And the trend seems sure to accelerate: The percentage of workers who are 55 or older is nearly 24%, up from only about 15% two decades ago. Among the industries that have encountered frustrating labor shortages, magnified by a steady exodus of older workers, are airline maintenance, construction, manufacturing and nursing, along with some professional industries such as accounting.
Money stored in payment apps could be vulnerable
NEW YORK — Customers of Venmo, PayPal and CashApp should not store their money with these apps for the long term because the funds may not be covered by deposit insurance, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned on Thursday.
The alert comes several weeks after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank.
