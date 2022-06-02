Sheryl Sandberg, longtime No. 2 exec at Facebook, steps down
SAN FRANCISCO — Sheryl Sandberg, the No. 2 exec at Facebook owner Meta, is stepping down, according to a post, Wednesday, on her Facebook page. Sandberg has served as chief operating officer at the social media giant for 14 years. She joined from Google, in 2008, four years before Facebook went public. Meta did not immediately respond to a message for comment. Sandberg has led Facebook — now Meta’s — advertising business and was responsible for nurturing it from its infancy into an over $100 billion-a-year powerhouse.
“When I took this job, in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life,” Sandberg wrote on her Facebook page, Wednesday.
As one of the top female executives in technology, Sandberg has at times has been held up as an inspiration for working women — a role she seemed to embrace with a best-selling 2013 book called “Lean In: Women, Work and the Will To Lead.”
But “Lean In” received immediately criticism. New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd called Sandberg a “PowerPoint Pied Piper in Prada ankle boots,” and critics suggested she is the wrong person to lead a women’s movement.
Stocks slide as strong economic data raises worries
NEW YORK — A swift jump in Treasury yields rattled Wall Street, Wednesday, weighing down stock indexes at the start of another month in what’s been a turbulent year. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% after an early morning gain quickly vanished. Stocks began their slide immediately after the release of several reports on the US economy, including one showing manufacturing growth was stronger last month than expected. That bolstered investors’ expectations for the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates aggressively to slow the economy in hopes of reining in inflation. Treasury yields rose sharply, sending the yield on the 10-year note up to 2.92%.
Ford CEO sees electric vehicle price war as EV costs decline
DETROIT — Ford’s chief executive says the global auto industry is headed for a huge price war in the coming years as electric vehicle costs drop and companies sell EVs priced around $25,000. CEO Jim Farley told the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, on Wednesday, that the $25,000 electric vehicle will democratize EVs. Currently it costs way more to build an EV than one with a gas engine. But Farley said big cost reductions are coming with new battery chemistries that use fewer precious metals such as nickel and cobalt. Plus, he said EVs will take less time and labor to build, saving more money.
