OPEC to increase oil output
FRANKFURT, Germany — The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries have confirmed their plans to return 2.1 million barrels per day of oil output, balancing fears that continuing COVID-19 outbreaks in some countries will sap demand against rising demand from recovering economies around the globe. Energy ministers made the decision during an online meeting Tuesday. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, the de facto leader among member countries, said that there were still “clouds on the horizon” despite recovering demand and the economy rebound in many countries.
Meat producer ransomware attack is disruptive
CANBERRA, Australia — A weekend ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat company is disrupting production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a US oil pipeline. The White House confirms that Brazil-based meat processor JBS SA notified the US government Sunday of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia.
