Ford says outlook for second quarter is improving
DETROIT — Ford’s second-quarter outlook is improving, with large numbers of customers making reservations for four of its new vehicles. Ford Motor Co. now anticipates its quarterly adjusted earnings before interest and taxes to top its expectations and be significantly better than the year-ago period. Although there’s still uncertainty around semiconductor supply, Ford is seeing improvement in its automotive business due to lower-than-expected costs and favorable market factors. It’s also being helped by increased vehicle auction values.
Brief global Internet outages blamed on software bug
BOSTON — A software bug at a major network provider briefly knocked offline dozens of financial institutions, airlines and other companies across the globe during peak Asian business hours. Akamai, which runs one of the Internet’s main content-delivery systems, said the outage was not caused by a cyberattack or a system update but rather a configuration error in traffic routing on a service that protects customers against denial-of-service attacks. Most outages appeared to end after an hour or so. Brief Internet service outages are not uncommon and are only rarely the result of hacking or other mischief. But they have underscored how vital a small number of behind-the-scenes companies are to running the Internet.
Prosecutors seek ‘very substantial’ prison time for Avenatti
NEW YORK — Prosecutors are urging a judge to impose a “very substantial” prison sentence on Michael Avenatti for trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike. Prosecutors noted in a Manhattan federal court submission Wednesday that Probation Office officials recommend an eight-year prison term for the once high-profile California attorney. The government said Avenatti deserved a lengthy prison term at a sentencing in two weeks because he used his law degree and fame to try to force the apparel maker to pay out up to $25 million. Avenatti was convicted at trial last year. His lawyers have urged leniency, saying six months in prison and a year of home detention would be sufficient.
