Fed raises likelihood of a recession
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pledged to do whatever it takes to curb inflation, now raging at a four-decade high and defying the Fed’s efforts so far to tame it. Increasingly, it seems, doing so might require the one painful thing the Fed has sought to avoid: A recession. A worse-than-expected inflation report for May helped spur the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of point, Wednesday, and to signal that more large rate hikes are likely coming. Economic history suggests that aggressive, growth-killing rate hikes could be necessary to finally control inflation. And typically, that is a prescription for a recession.
Musk aims to ease concerns in address to Twitter workers
SAN FRANCISCO — In an unusual move for what’s been an unusual takeover bid for Twitter by the world’s richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed the social platform’s employees, Thursday, even though his $44 billion offer has not yet been completed. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced an all-hands meeting to employees in an email, on Monday, saying they’d be able to submit questions in advance, according to The Wall Street Journal.
