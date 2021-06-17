Latinas left workforce at highest rate, see slow recovery
PHOENIX — A new report finds that Latinas have left the workforce at rates higher than any other demographic and also have had some of the highest unemployment rates throughout the pandemic. That could spell trouble not just for a post-pandemic economic recovery but for the long-term stability of the country as baby boomers continue to retire. Before the pandemic, Latinas were projected to join the US workforce in higher numbers than anybody else between 2019 and 2029. Now, their economic gains and upward mobility are in jeopardy. The report is being released Wednesday by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative, a Latino-focused think tank. It was provided first to The Associated Press.
Yellen: Administration is watching inflation
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is providing assurances to Congress the recent jump in inflation is being watched very closely by the Biden administration, but said again that such increases appear temporary. Testifying on Biden’s $6 trillion budget proposal before the Senate Finance Committee, Yellen was asked Wednesday by Republican lawmakers about recent sharp gains in inflation, including a 5% rise in consumer prices for the 12 months ending in May. That was the biggest jump since 2008. Yellen said the administration is taking the recent inflation “very seriously” but still believes the price gains reflect temporary factors related to re-opening the economy after the prolonged shutdowns due to the pandemic.
DOJ sues to block AON’s $30B acquisition of Willis Towers
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has sued to block the merger of two of the world’s largest insurance brokers, asserting the deal could eliminate competition, raise prices and hamper innovation for US businesses, employers and unions that use the companies’ services.
The Justice Department on Wednesday announced the antitrust suit filed in federal court in Washington seeking to stop AONs proposed $30 billion acquisition of rival benefits and risk consultant Willis Towers Watson.
