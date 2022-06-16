China’s factory activity rebounds as anti-virus curbs ease
BEIJING — China’s factory output rebounded, in May, adding to a recovery from the latest economic slump induced by COVID-19 curbs. Government data show industrial production rose 0.7% over a year earlier, recovering from April’s 2.9% contraction. Consumer spending edged up compared with April but was lower than a year ago. Exercising the ruling Communist Party’s “zero-COVID” strategy, authorities in Shanghai and other industrial cities shut down businesses and or imposed other restrictions starting, in late March. That fueled fears global manufacturing and trade might be disrupted.
No injuries in roof collapse of popular Buoy Beer in Astoria
ASTORIA, Ore. — A brewery in Astoria in northwestern Oregon partially has collapsed, with much of its roof caved in and parts of the building dangling into the Columbia River.
No one was killed or injured in the Tuesday incident and the restaurant was closed at the time, The Astorian reported. A natural gas leak was reported and utilities have since been turned off. The US Coast Guard and emergency responders deployed to the scene.
