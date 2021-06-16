Airbus-Boeing deal eases US-EU tensions but conflicts remain
BRUSSELS — The deal the United States and the European Union reached Tuesday to end their long-running rift over subsidies to Boeing and Airbus will suspend billions in punitive tariffs. It will ease trans-Atlantic tensions. And it will let the two sides focus on a common economic threat: China. But the breakthrough still leaves some trade friction between the US and the EU unresolved. Most prominently, President Biden has kept in place import taxes that President Donald Trump imposed on European steel and aluminum three years ago. Those taxes infuriated some of America’s closet allies. No trade dispute between the two sides has raged longer than their aviation conflict.
Want a job? Employers say: Talk to the computer
Online services that interview job applicants remotely by webcam and use artificial intelligence to assess their skills mushroomed in popularity during the pandemic and into the subsequent economic recovery. But the technology raises questions about whether computers can accurately and fairly judge a person’s character traits and emotional cues. The dominant provider, HireVue, recently announced it would stop trying to read people’s facial expressions, but it still makes assessments based on an analysis of their speech and the words they choose. Some governments are pushing for more transparency to ensure the technology isn’t discriminating based on race, gender, accents and other factors.
May retail sales fell 1.3% as Americans spend less on goods
NEW YORK — Retail sales fell in May, dragged down by a decline in auto sales and a shift by Americans to spend more on vacations and other services instead of goods. Total sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the US Commerce Department said Tuesday. Wall Street analysts expected a smaller decline of 0.5%. But the agency did revise April’s number upward to a 0.9% increase.
