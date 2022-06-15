Biggest rate hike in years expected as Fed tackles inflation
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its largest interest rate hike, since 1994 — a bigger increase than it had previously signaled and a sign that the central bank is struggling to restrain stubbornly high inflation. The central bank is considered likely to raise its benchmark short-term rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, far larger than the typical quarter-point increase. It will also likely forecast additional large rate hikes through the end of the year. A flurry of large Fed rate hikes will heighten borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, likely leading to an economic slowdown and raising the risk of a recession.
Caterpillar moving its headquarters to Texas from Illinois
DEERFIELD, Ill. — Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar says it’s packing up its headquarters from its longtime home state of Illinois and heading to Texas. Caterpillar Inc. said, Tuesday, that it’s transferring its global base to Irving, Texas, from the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, Illinois. The company had been based in Peoria, Illinois, for over 90 years before announcing a move to Deerfield, in 2017. Caterpillar already has an office in Irving and has had a presence in Texas, since the 1960s. It says it will begin transitioning its headquarters to Irving, this year. It’s the latest major corporation to ditch the Chicago area after Boeing Co. said last month that it was moving its headquarters to the Washington, DC, area.
Cooling housing market prompts layoffs at Redfin
SEATTLE — Redfin, the Seattle-based real estate brokerage, says it will lay off 8% of its employees as the housing market cools off. The Seattle Times reports CEO Glenn Kelman announced the layoffs, Tuesday. He said demand, in May, was 17% below expectations and there’s not enough work for agents and support staff. The cuts at the online listing site and real estate brokerage could affect more than 450 people. Redfin has about 5,800 employees, not including those who work for RentPath, which Redfin acquired, last year. Redfin’s share price has dropped from about $39 at the start of the year to $8.55, this week.
Puerto Rico lifts fuel taxes for 45 days
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor signed a measure, Tuesday, suspending taxes on gasoline and diesel for 45 days amid the worldwide surge in petroleum prices.
The US territory currently imposes a tax of 16 cents per gallon of gasoline and four cents per gallon of diesel.
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said an additional $25 million will be added to the government’s general fund to make up for the loss of revenue as a result of the temporary tax moratorium.
