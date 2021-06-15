GM to announce more battery plants
DETROIT — General Motors President Mark Reuss says his company plans to announce more US battery factories later this week. He didn’t give any details about where the factories would be located or exactly what they would manufacture. He spoke in a weekend interview at an IndyCar race on an island park near downtown Detroit. GM has set a goal to stop selling internal-combustion passenger vehicles by 2035.
Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
NEW YORK — The Girl Scouts have an unusual problem this year: 15 million boxes of unsold cookies. The 109-year-old organization says the Coronavirus shut down in-person sales at cookie booths. The Girl Scouts usually make around $800 million each year selling 200 million boxes of cookies. It won’t say how many cookie boxes were sold this year. But 15 million boxes remain at local councils or at the two bakers authorized to make them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.