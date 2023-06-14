Accenture pouring $3 billion into AI
Technology services provider Accenture is the latest company to ramp up its artificial intelligence business, announcing Tuesday that it will invest $3 billion over the next three years and double its AI-related staff to accommodate scorching hot demand. Dublin, Ireland-based Accenture said it aims to have 80,000 AI-related staff to help create industry-specific solutions to help clients harness AI’s full potential. Accenture joins a growing list of technology companies racing to take advantage of a broader interest from businesses looking for new AI tools that can analyze data, help make decisions and potentially replace some tasks currently performed by human workers.
Carlson gets cease-and-desist letter
WASHINGTON — Fox News sent Tucker Carlson a cease-and-desist letter over his new Twitter series, Axios reported Monday, amid reports of a contract battle between the conservative network and its former prime-time host. After his April firing, Carlson kicked off a “Tucker on Twitter” series. Two episodes have aired so far. Fox has demanded Carlson stop posting videos to Twitter, The New York Times also reported Monday — as the network’s lawyers accuse Carlson of violating his contract, which runs until early 2025 and restricts his ability to appear on other media outlets.
