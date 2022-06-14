Bear market hits Wall Street as stocks, bonds, crypto dive
NEW YORK — Wall Street tumbled into a bear market, Monday, after fears about a fragile economy sent the S&P 500 more than 20% below its record set early this year. The index sank 3.9% in the first chance for investors to trade after getting the weekend to reflect on the stunning news that inflation is getting worse. The Dow was briefly down more than 1,000 points. At the center of the sell-off again was the Federal Reserve. Investors expect it to get more aggressive about raising rates, even if it risks a recession. Treasury yields shot to the highest levels in more than a decade.
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
NEW YORK — The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell, Monday, after the major crypto lender Celsius halted all withdrawals citing “extreme market conditions.” It is the second collapse of a part of the crypto world in the last two months. The stablecoin Terra imploded, in early May, erasing tens of billions of dollars worth of value in a matter of hours. Bitcoin was trading at roughly $23,400, Monday afternoon, down more than 16% in the past day. Ethereum, another widely-followed cryptocurrency, was down more than 20%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.