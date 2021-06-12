UK economy edges to pre-pandemic levels
LONDON — The easing of lockdown restrictions in April helped the British economy grow at its fastest rate since July 2020 and recoup further ground lost during the Coronavirus pandemic. The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the economy grew by 2.3% during April, when shops selling non-essential items reopened and service providers such as hairdressers resumed work. Despite the growth recorded in April, the British economy remained 3.7% smaller than it was in February 2020. Of the major sectors in the economy, only construction is above the level it was at on the eve of the pandemic. The British economy is expected to regain more ground over the summer as remaining restrictions are lifted.
American will drop its in-flight magazine
FORT WORTH, Texas — The longest-running in-flight magazine on a major airline is nearing its final flight. American Airlines says it is dropping the American Way magazine after a 55-year run. An airline spokeswoman said Friday that American will retire the magazine and its online version at the end of June. American Way started as an annual publication but eventually turned into a monthly. It has an assortment of feature stories and other items like airport terminal maps. But fewer passengers read in-flight magazines these days, preferring to browse on their phones, tablets and laptops.
GM to recall some 2021 cars
WASHINGTON — The US government’s highway safety agency approved a request by General Motors to recall four 2021 vehicle makes due to a malfunctioning air bag warning light.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday that the cars in question include the Buick Envision, Cadillac CT4 and CT5, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Corvette, Suburban and Tahoe, and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL.
The government said 285,622 vehicles were affected by the software-related issue, which could cause the air bag light to illuminate inconsistently and fail to notify the driver of an actual problem.
