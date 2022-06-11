US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the US take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights. The moved eases one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus. A senior administration official says the mandate expires, Sunday. The official says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined the mandate is no longer necessary. The official said, Friday, the CDC will reevaluate the need for the testing requirement every 90 days and it could be reinstated if a troubling new variant emerges. Airline and tourism groups had been pressing the administration to eliminate the testing requirement.
Ship owners sought CO2 exemption when the sea gets too wavy
The marine shipping industry is facing new regulations to address carbon pollution and documents show the industry is fighting back. Its trade groups have been seeking exemptions for pollution emitted during voyages on rough seas. These exemptions would have applied almost a third of the time on the Atlantic Ocean, leaving much of their emissions unaccounted for. Now the International Maritime Organization has rejected that effort. Cargo ship owners argued that rougher seas mean more fuel burned, and it’s unfair to treat similar ships traveling on different oceans differently. The international regulatory fray comes as President Joe Biden pushes for net zero emissions from shipping, by 2050, instead of the current target of halving emissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.