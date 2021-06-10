US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review
WASHINGTON — The White House has dropped Trump-era executive orders that attempted to ban the popular apps TikTok and WeChat and will conduct its own review aimed at identifying national security risks with software applications tied to China. A new executive order directs the Commerce Department to undertake what officials describe as an “evidence-based” analysis of transactions involving apps that are manufactured or supplied or controlled by China. Officials are particularly concerned about apps that collect users’ personal data or have connections to Chinese military or intelligence activities.
Have an Echo device? Amazon may help itself to your Wi-Fi
NEW YORK — Do you own an Amazon smart device? If so, odds are good that the company is already sharing your Internet connection with your neighbors unless you’ve specifically told it not to. On Tuesday, Amazon launched a program that forces users of certain Echo smart speakers and Ring devices to automatically share a small portion of their wireless bandwidth with neighbors. The only way to stop it is to turn it off yourself. The program, called Amazon Sidewalk, is intended to extend the range of Internet connected devices, but some privacy experts warn that its privacy and security risks remain unknown.
GameStop names Amazon veteran as CEO
NEW YORK — GameStop, the video-game retailer whose manic stock movements captivated Wall Street this year, said Wednesday it’s brought on a pair of Amazon veterans as its new chief executive and chief financial officer to aid in its much anticipated digital turnaround. Matt Furlong, who most recently oversaw Amazon’s Australia business will start as CEO on June 21. GameStop’s stock has been on a wild rocket ride, soaring more than 1,500% this year as waves of smaller-pocketed investors piled in on hopes that it can transform itself into an e-commerce powerhouse.
