Wall Street ends winning week with mixed close on jobs data
NEW YORK — Wall Street is closing out a winning week with a sputtering finish, on Friday, as stocks waffled following a stronger-than-expected report on the US jobs market. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after earlier flipping between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 0.4%. A surprisingly strong jobs report showed that employers are continuing to hire despite worries about a possible recession. But the data also likely keeps the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates sharply. Treasury yields rose. Despite its weak finish, the S&P 500 delivered just its third winning week in the last 14.
Yellen to push price cap on Russian oil
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Asia, this month, her first trip to the Indo-Pacific since becoming head of the agency. Yellen will represent the US at the Group of 20 finance minister meetings on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali. At the G-20 meetings and on her broader trip, Yellen will make the case for a price cap on Russian oil, to reduce revenue to the Kremlin as it continues its attack on Ukraine. Yellen will address the economic and humanitarian challenges wrought by Russia’s invasion. Unlike the Group of Seven finance leader meetings, in April, the G-20 will involve participant countries that are not united in opposition to Russia’s invasion.
Sri Lanka imposes curfew as cops fire tear gas at protesters
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Police have imposed a curfew in Sri Lanka’s capital a day before a planned protest demanding the resignations of the country’s president and prime minister over the economic crisis that has caused severe shortages of essential goods. Hours before the curfew announcement, police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesting students. Protest leaders have said thousands more will gather in Colombo, today. But police said the curfew that started at 9 p.m., Friday, is in effect until further notice in Colombo. Critics say President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is responsible for the worst economic crisis since the country’s independence, in 1948.
Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities: AP-NORC poll
WASHINGTON — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections. Concerns about inflation and personal finances have surged while COVID has evaporated as a top issue for Americans. Many US adults also prioritize other issues, including abortion, women’s rights and gun policy. In a troubling sign for both parties, the poll finds many Americans say they think neither side of the aisle is better at focusing on the issues important to them or getting things done.
